LETTER: Low levels of Lesotho dams trigger alarm bells for Vaal River system

With four months before the summer rains start, the low storage levels of the Katse (27.3%) and Mohale (33.4%) dams in Lesotho, critically important components of the overall Lesotho Highlands and Vaal River water systems, are greatly concerning.

There is a general lack of awareness among the public of the key economic significance of the Vaal River system, which extends from the Northern Cape through the northern Free State to Gauteng, Witbank and the platinum mines in Rustenburg. Through the Mokolo Crocodile Water Augmentation Project it is being extended to the Mokolo dam to serve the new Medupi power station.

In 2012 Mike Muller, then a member of the National Planning Commission, said Gauteng actually ran out of water 70 years ago and has since then been making up the difference by importing water at huge expense from as far afield as Lesotho. He said this uneasy balance required a careful balancing of water needs across the country.

According to recent press reports, the earliest delivery date of the second phase of the Lesotho Highlands project is now about 2025 — seven years late.

In the absence of any information in the media on the success or otherwise of water conservation and demand management strategies, consumers in the entire Vaal River system are left unaware of how it is coping with the demand.

If demand is in excess of the system yield, what should consumers make of the low dam storage levels in Lesotho?

To avoid another crisis it is critically important to keep all consumers informed about the ongoing state of the Vaal River system, as well as develop appropriate demand management strategies in concert with consumers.

Neil Garden

Edenvale