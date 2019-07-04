Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Brait’s Other Operation

Company policies on executive interests reveals Monty Python ‘logic’

04 July 2019 - 05:00
Christo Wiese. Picture: BLOOMBERG
That a company’s revised share incentive scheme will benefit executives only if shareholders are rewarded warrants an article at all speaks volumes about the company’s earlier schemes’ misalignments of executive interests (Brait Puts New Spin on Share Incentives, July 2).

The penny finally dropping for Brait on this surely obvious necessity calls to mind a Monty Python sketch on the Piranha brothers, which parodied the notorious London East End gangsters the Kray twins. Too unstable even for national service, the Piranhas “began to operate what they called ‘The Operation’. They would select a victim and then threaten to beat him up if he paid the so-called protection money. Four months later they started another operation which they called ‘The Other Operation’.

“In this racket they selected another victim and threatened not to beat him up if he didn’t pay them. One month later they hit upon ‘The Other Other Operation’. In this the victim was threatened that if he didn’t pay them, they would beat him up. This for the Piranha brothers was the turning point.”

Stewart Truswell
Franschhoek

