LETTER: ANC veterans’ march to nowhere

On Monday ANC military veterans marched to Luthuli House to demand, among other things, that the governing party implement its Nasrec conference resolutions. That is fair enough, since members of all parties expect the same when coming from conferences. However there seemed to be something odd about the ANC veterans’ call.

Their main focus was on the land question and the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank. Yet it is far from clear if the nationalisation of the Bank would achieve anything. What is critical when it comes to the Bank is not its ownership but its mandate, which would have to be changed if this call is to have any meaning. Changing ownership might mean buying people out, but the Bank’s mandate would still be the same.

I hope the military veterans do not call for what ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is advocating, which is quantitative easing. This is not a solution to SA’s problems — in fact, it is bound to take us down the Zimbabwe route, where we try to print money to solve our fiscal crisis. I wonder if the veterans even thought about the issue, since it is a major reason our northern neighbour is in such a mess.

The worst-case scenario is that these useless veterans are used by factions within the ANC to try to push the president out of office before he finishes his term. This would be a disaster for the ANC as Cyril Ramaphosa’s mandate is to clean up the mess left by his predecessor, Jacob Zuma.

That mess will take some time to be cleaned. For now, let’s support the president and his troops, because with him we can at least hope.

Tom Mhlanga

Braamfontein