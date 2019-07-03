Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA follows in tracks of Zimbabwe on way to failed state

Unless President Cyril Ramaphosa can rescue us from the likes of Ace Magashule, we may be singing from the same hymn sheet soon

03 July 2019 - 05:04
Robert Mugabe. Picture: REUTERS
It must be absolutely terrifying to be trapped in a banana republic such as Zimbabwe. Due to theft, corruption and appalling strategies by former president Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe is now a failed state.

Unless President Cyril Ramaphosa can rescue us from people such as Ace Magashule and his allies, we may soon be singing from the same hymn sheet as the Zimbabweans.

While the ANC says it wants to focus on the economy, we need to have capable and honest people serving in government, not like the usual brainless and substandard fools and thieves we had during the Zuma era.

We are on the precipice of failure. The poor and deprived are getting restless and soon our country will pass its tipping point.

Nathan Cheiman
Northcliff 

