Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Independent entities can aid municipalities

In Cape Town 42 improvement districts are managed by organisations not part of the municipality

03 July 2019 - 05:02
Picture: 123 RF / BORGOGNIELS
Picture: 123 RF / BORGOGNIELS

The state of local government has become a national crisis. The auditor-general says only 7% of municipalities obtained a clean audit and that 34% are dysfunctional.

The finance minister has gazetted a long list of cost containment measures designed to curb excessive spending on luxury items and with municipal credit cards, which the SA Local Government Association (Salga) is resisting.

Now we have the Financial and Fiscal Commission saying local government needs more money, (Local government underfunded, says advisory body, July 2). But does it make sense to pour more money into dysfunctional councils?

We would suggest that any additional funds for municipalities should only be granted if they can prove that they have zealously applied all the cost containment measures demanded by the finance minister.

It would also be a good idea to look at municipal salaries, which by all accounts are well above market rates. Further savings could be achieved by abolishing Salga, which has not achieved much other than to negotiate wage increases consistently higher than the inflation rate.

You might say that it is easy for Cape Town folk to talk as we are the current poster child for local government. Wrong. One of the reasons we are doing reasonably well is that we have 42 improvement districts where businesses and residents pay any extra levy on top of their property rates to finance mainly cleansing and security services, which they should get for the high rates they already pay.

The secret of the improvement districts (now called special rating areas) is that they are managed by independent organisations that are not part of the municipality. They report directly to the levy payers, and the system works!

Geoff Jacobs
President, Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry

New era dawns in electricity generation

Nersa can now license small-scale green power producers
Business
1 week ago

Treasury rules to end municipal splurges will be tested by culture of entitlement

Having Tito Mboweni and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in office should go a long way towards ensuring that the regulations are adhered to
Opinion
2 weeks ago

KwaZulu-Natal towns clash with Eskom over R123m electricity bill

Eskom says it will hit the Mooi-Mpofana council with rolling blackouts from July 8 if it does not pay
National
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
TONY LEON: Cyril Ramaphosa has to act before the ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Recovering stolen billions could rescue SAA and ...
Opinion
3.
Transformation may have to take a back seat while ...
Opinion
4.
Five questions about SA’s upcoming expat tax ...
Opinion
5.
ISMAIL MOMONIAT: When will Bain tell the whole ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Durban cracks down on its CBD blocks of shame

Business

How municipalities are destroying SA business

Features / Cover Story

TOM EATON: Makwetu still wants to believe in the good of errant municipalities

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Astral shines a harsh spotlight on municipalities

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.