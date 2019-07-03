LETTER: Independent entities can aid municipalities

The state of local government has become a national crisis. The auditor-general says only 7% of municipalities obtained a clean audit and that 34% are dysfunctional.

The finance minister has gazetted a long list of cost containment measures designed to curb excessive spending on luxury items and with municipal credit cards, which the SA Local Government Association (Salga) is resisting.

Now we have the Financial and Fiscal Commission saying local government needs more money, (Local government underfunded, says advisory body, July 2). But does it make sense to pour more money into dysfunctional councils?

We would suggest that any additional funds for municipalities should only be granted if they can prove that they have zealously applied all the cost containment measures demanded by the finance minister.

It would also be a good idea to look at municipal salaries, which by all accounts are well above market rates. Further savings could be achieved by abolishing Salga, which has not achieved much other than to negotiate wage increases consistently higher than the inflation rate.

You might say that it is easy for Cape Town folk to talk as we are the current poster child for local government. Wrong. One of the reasons we are doing reasonably well is that we have 42 improvement districts where businesses and residents pay any extra levy on top of their property rates to finance mainly cleansing and security services, which they should get for the high rates they already pay.

The secret of the improvement districts (now called special rating areas) is that they are managed by independent organisations that are not part of the municipality. They report directly to the levy payers, and the system works!

Geoff Jacobs

President, Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry