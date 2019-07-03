LETTER: Electricity tariff hike hits the poor

The significant drop in the fuel price that came into effect at midnight was widely expected to bring relief to workers and South Africans

However, the nasty truth is that the lower price is negated by the hefty increases in the price of electricity and other municipal services countrywide.

The National Energy Regulator of SA approved an astronomical 15.63% average price increase in electricity for municipalities, which came into effect on Monday. Municipal rate increases also kicked in on Monday and will affect millions of workers in towns and cities across the country, adding to the financial stress and woes of already cash-strapped South Africans.

In Johannesburg, we see an increase of 9.9% for water, 5.5% for property rates, 7% for refuse removal and a whopping 13.07% for electricity. While most municipal service costs increase annually, these increases are way above the rate of consumer price inflation.

This is indicative of a government that has lost touch with reality and shows little empathy for its financially overburdened citizens in an already ailing economy with extremely high levels of unemployment. Most families and extended families rely on a single low income and battle every day to put food on the table.

The United Association of SA (Uasa) welcomes the fuel price decreases, but is most concerned about the exorbitant municipal rate increases, which merely add more gloom to the winter months.

Stanford Mazhindu

Spokesperson, Uasa