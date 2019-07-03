Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Double standards

Earth publication 'going green' with 10.6 tonnes of paper and 3-million litres of water

03 July 2019 - 05:00

Business Day subscribers received the Earth publication on Tuesday. In it, we were told that “sustainability is no longer viewed as a public relations exercise”.

But the magazine testifies otherwise: it is printed on glossy paper and weighs 530g. The newspaper has a circulation of about 20,000: each edition of Earth, therefore, consumes 10.6 tonnes of paper and, depending on the efficiency of production, up to 3-million litres of water.

Can we cut to the chase? The purpose of these glossy supplements is to generate advertising revenue in return for feel-good publicity. It is hypocrisy for Business Day and advertisers to talk about “going green” with such a publication.

David Dickinson
Via e-mail

