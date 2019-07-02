LETTER: Vehicle sector needs fewer humans

It’s a crying shame to see the union movement once again taking careful aim to shoot itself in the foot (“Automotive industry faces stiff demands from labour”, July 1). The automotive industry is suffering from dropping demand and cheaper production costs from other jurisdictions. To keep pushing for ever higher wages is merely encouraging this industry to invest elsewhere and produce in more favourable climates.

Over and above this likely reaction, someone should explain to the union bosses that this particular industry is extremely well-placed to mechanise. One merely needs to visit a modern, efficient and computerised production facility to notice how few staff members are needed on the actual production floor.

As the cost of labour increases, it becomes worth buying more machinery. We are already seeing “jobless growth” in this industry. Many of the newly minted production facilities are able to produce double the number of vehicles with a fraction of the labour input.

This story reminds me of the debate many years ago about the call for a strike by workers on the forecourts of petrol stations, employees who could quite easily become redundant at the stroke of a pen. The fact that these forecourts are traditionally staffed by helpers does not mean we are incapable of self-service, as practised by the rest of the world. But this would render thousands of jobs redundant, and that is the last thing we need in SA at this stage of our history.

Michael Bagraim

DA labour spokesperson