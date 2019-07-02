Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Protect the protector

Aggrieved parties should follow the law

02 July 2019 - 05:03
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: REUTERS
It is commendable that the leadership of the ANC intervened to rein in members and others who peddle propaganda to injure the person of the public protector. We cannot afford ambiguous utterances from politicians trying to keep control of their spoils. They need to be reminded that the constitution demands of them that they uphold it and the institutions it creates at all times, irrespective of how they feel about a person at the helm of the office.

If anyone has serious issues with the way the protector conducts her business they must follow the law. It is simple: exercise your right to seek remedial measures through the courts, and prove the undesirability of whatever decision. This means any aggrieved party should make representation in that regard. To play to the gallery is mischievous. It is a launching pad for a relentless campaign to vilify the incumbent and antagonise the office.

It is depressing that this is not new. The usual suspects have seemingly learnt nothing from our sad history of unethical leadership. Nor do they appreciate that the ANC has been given another chance to redeem itself and reject intransigent politicians. The problem lies wholly with rogue elements who consider themselves more important than others. Although they’ve been fingered in graft, they want their consequential answerability to be viewed as political in a court of public opinion.

It is important for people to desist from being party to cults and personality politics. When politicians fall from grace their supporters don’t want to fall with them and plead ignorance. It is a sad indictment of the individuals we put in leadership positions. It can’t be business as usual. The new dawn is a beacon of hope for SA and must not be defeated.

Morgan Phaahla

Ekurhuleni

Public protector accuses Cyril Ramaphosa of failing the constitution

Busisiwe Mkhwebane says Ramaphosa has ignored her remedial action from a probe involving public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan
National
1 day ago

Mkhwebane a ‘hired gun’ of the anti-Ramaphosa fightback faction, says SACP

The party’s deputy has accused the public protector of being in league with ‘rogue spies’ to undermine the president
Politics
5 days ago

ANC on the fence about ‘biased’ protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s future

The public protector's fitness to hold office is in question after a number of embarrassing court setbacks
National
1 week ago

