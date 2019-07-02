LETTER: Make Bain’s restructuring reports public

SA must adopt regulatory best practice urgently (Regulator’s tardiness in approving drugs is stymieing industry, July 1). The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority, for example, should negotiate mutual recognition arrangements with internationally credible equivalent agencies. The Singapore model may be even better.

On the “reform” of the SA Revenue Service (Bain’s remedial plan absolves itself and is an insult to all South Africans, July 1), Bain’s restructuring reports should be made publicly available so that organisational studies experts can review them against ethical and relevant professional standards and publish the results. The basis on which Bain determined its fees for these reports should also be made public.

Dr Doug Blackmur

West Beach