Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC on the wrong track to cloud cuckoo land

Talk of bullet trains is absurd when our railway system is falling apart

02 July 2019 - 05:02
President Cyril Ramaphosa on the train from Mabopane, north of Pretoria, to Pretoria station. March 18 2019. Picture: ANCJHB via Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa on the train from Mabopane, north of Pretoria, to Pretoria station. March 18 2019. Picture: ANCJHB via Twitter

The twin curses of Africa — corruption and maladministration —have hit SA with a vengeance. Coupled with mind-boggling ineptitude and a couldn’t-care-less culture, we are headed towards a bleak economic future.

Talk about bullet trains crisscrossing SA while the railway system is unreliable, disintegrating and dangerous to commuters clearly indicates the ANC is living in cloud cuckoo land!  

Granville Killin
Via e-mail

