LETTER: ANC on the wrong track to cloud cuckoo land

The twin curses of Africa — corruption and maladministration —have hit SA with a vengeance. Coupled with mind-boggling ineptitude and a couldn’t-care-less culture, we are headed towards a bleak economic future.

Talk about bullet trains crisscrossing SA while the railway system is unreliable, disintegrating and dangerous to commuters clearly indicates the ANC is living in cloud cuckoo land!

Granville Killin

Via e-mail