LETTER: Ahead of his time

Kieswetter’s opening of tax season in vain

02 July 2019 - 05:03
SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Business Day’s report on new SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter opening the 2018/2019 filing season has clearly not been accepted by all Sars branches.

At 9am on Monday I asked the Roodepoort branch to input my detailed draft return for 2018/2019. I was turned away and advised that no such returns would be accepted until August 1. Does the captain know what game the team is playing?

Bernard van Rooyen

Via e-mail

