LETTER: Take the Costa Rica option on Denel

Indeed, Denel is unfixable and a huge liability. (Bailing out failed Denel deprives education and health of funds, 27 June 2019)

It is not too late for SA to adopt the Costa Rican option which would require the responsible closure of Denel and the speedy demilitarisation of its military establishment.

Article 12 of the Costa Rican constitution has forbidden a standing army since December 1 1948. The peace dividend over the past 70 years has benefited the country enormously and this is evident from its development indicators.

President Ramaphosa, you do not need to dream, take effective measures and begin the dismantling of the arms industry as well as the military machine. Prioritise development over Denel and SANDF profligacy.

Gunvant Govindjee

Ormonde