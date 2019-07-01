LETTER: Red lights are flashing over municipalities

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is deeply concerned that municipalities are not improving in their audit outcomes.

The commission continues to share the auditor-general’s frustration that despite previous reports containing recommendations, most municipalities have been slow in implementing the recommendations of the auditor-general, with some blatantly disregarding them.

The report by the auditor-general is startling as it paints an overall picture that highlights the performance of municipalities is progressively deteriorating at an alarming rate in key metrics regarding past performance.

It is unconscionable that billions of rand are still irregularly spent in flagrant disregard for the prescripts of the constitution and the Municipal Finance Management Act, while millions in SA are living in impoverished, deplorable conditions without adequate access to the most basic social services, such as clean running water, sanitation, housing and health care services, which they are constitutionally entitled to.

The execution of these socioeconomic rights is fundamental to the upliftment of communities and lies at the heart of our constitutional order.

Twenty-five years into our constitutional democracy, it is regrettable and unacceptable that such wastage of precious resources is still rampant in municipalities.

Local government is key to transforming society with dignity and alleviating the great disparities and inequalities that are still prevalent.

The developmental agenda set out in the National Development Plan to eradicate poverty, reduce inequality and tackle unemployment is just less than eleven years away. This objective is impossible to realise with the current levels of poor performance endemic in local government.

SA Human Rights Commission

Via e-mail