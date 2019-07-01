Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cabinet response to dismal audits is the same old hot air

Every year the ANC-led government solemnly promises a turnaround, but nothing changes

01 July 2019 - 05:03
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIV POPOV
“Cabinet is going to scrutinise the auditor-general’s report on the dismal state of municipal accounts.”  What does this mean?

Every year the auditor-general reports that many local authorities fail to comply with budgetary legislation and accounting rules. The ANC-led government steps forward each time and solemnly promises that plans are in place to turn the situation around. Nobody goes to jail, nobody gets fired and nothing changes.

Let’s hope that President Cyril Ramaphosa actually carries out one of his promises to clean up the endemic corruption in his government. I will not hold my breath. His “dream team” of cabinet ministers include individuals that had been around when the mess was unravelling. 

Howard Skeens
Boksburg

