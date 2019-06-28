Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA may lose strategic oil reserves

Gwede Mantashe has to intervene in court case to avert crude disaster

28 June 2019 - 05:00
Oil. Picture: REUTERS / BRENDAN MCDERMID
A Cape Town high court case set for Friday is a key move in a chess game that will decide the fate of SA’s strategic crude oil reserves worth more than R9.38bn. Outa calls on mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe to urgently intervene.

From December 2015 to January 2016 SA’s strategic oil reserves were sold illegally at a ridiculously low price to several companies with blatant disregard for any required approval of the boards of the Central Energy Fund (CEF) or Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF), and without notifying the finance minister, which is a statutory requirement. This unlawful transaction has placed SA at risk as the country could find itself in a dire situation if faced with unforeseen emergencies.

The media and public applied pressure on the CEF to prevent the deal from taking place. Now, almost three years later, one of the affected companies, Glencore, has approached the court for an order ruling that the SFF and CEF are not entitled to file supplementary affidavits. If the court finds in favour of Glencore, important information may not be placed before the court, which may result in the main application being dismissed.

This will mean the original contracts will proceed, SA will lose its strategic crude oil reserves and the country will incur serious procurement costs to replenish illegally sold stock amounting to 10-million litres.

The only solution at this stage is for the minister to intervene. 

Stefanie Fick and Ronald Chauke
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

