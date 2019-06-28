LETTER: Rogue nations’ nuclear quests a serious threat to mankind

The quest by some nations to acquire nuclear weapons or to develop them under the cloak of secrecy is one of the most serious challenges confronting the UN. Nuclear weapons threaten mankind with total destruction.

The plea for a reduction in the world’s nuclear arsenals must be taken seriously. The road to nuclear disarmament is not a four-lane highway to Utopia, where distance from the goals is marked on roadside panels in terms of weapons destroyed. It is a crooked and highly path-dependent trail weaving its way past many dangers.

Nuclear weapons are instruments capable of annihilation; they can be considered instruments of power and prestige only in cultures that are numb to the potential consequences of such technologies or that glorify wanton destruction.

Between them, the US and Russia have about 2,000 nuclear weapons on high alert, ready to be launched in the event of a perceived attack, with a decision window for each president of four to eight minutes.

Nuclear weapons were born out of fear, nurtured in fear and sustained in fear. They are dinosaurs, an evolutionary dead end. The trend in warfare nowadays is towards smaller, smarter, more effective precision-guided weapons.

Nuclear disarmament is in vogue again, and with good reason.

Farouk Araie

Johannesburg