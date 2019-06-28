LETTER: Ramaphosa is right in setting a vision

The parliamentary debate in response to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address was lively, especially from the young people, which is a sign that finally our parliament will be active and that there will be less sleeping on the job.

The view expressed by some MPs that the president should have been clear on how he will deliver on the programmes he outlined falls short of critical reasoning. That is not the president’s job.

We have ministers who are tasked with filling in the details in their budget speeches. The MPs know this all too well, but want to be relevant for the sake of playing their opposition role.

The president laid out his vision for the country. Some think these dreams will not take us anywhere and went so far as to call for the president to wake up. This too is very disturbing. It shows that we have among the MPs leaders who don’t have any vision for the country.

They seem to forget that theory must go with practice if one is to achieve desirable goals. Without dreams we are nothing.

If opposition parties want our sympathy, they must heed the call by the president to join forces and grow SA. This is what we expect from our leaders if they truly have the interest of the country at heart.

The time for political gimmicks is over.

Tom Mhlanga

Braamfontein