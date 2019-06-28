LETTER: Denis Worrall misses the point about IMF
A bailout programme may conceivably work, but is unlikely to, because SA is too far gone
Denis Worrall is a little disingenuous in cherrypicking De Gaulle in my review of RW Johnson’s Fighting for the Dream and ignoring Churchill (RW Johnson is fighting for his own dream, June 20).
I don’t reject the idea of a stronger presidency; on the contrary, I predicted it would have to come to pass when Cyril Ramaphosa was elected. But you can’t try to persuade people with an old-style revolutionary mindset by making reference to colonialist figures such as Churchill or De Gaulle. The circumstances are just too different, anyway. Far better to refer to Deng Xiaoping (which doesn’t mean you are then suddenly a communist!).
As for the IMF, Worrall misses the point entirely. Even the IMF agrees its adjustment programmes have a bad history, but even if it were able to come up with a miracle plan, SA is too far gone for it to work. For instance, firing a lot of officials is obviously the way to go, but the money saved will not be enough to plug the many gaps, and will reduce the consumer pile. The political cost might be a wholesale crossover to the EFF, and that we don’t want. I’m afraid RW Johnson is too optimistic.
