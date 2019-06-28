LETTER: Denis Worrall misses the point about IMF

Denis Worrall is a little disingenuous in cherrypicking De Gaulle in my review of RW Johnson’s Fighting for the Dream and ignoring Churchill (RW Johnson is fighting for his own dream, June 20).

I don’t reject the idea of a stronger presidency; on the contrary, I predicted it would have to come to pass when Cyril Ramaphosa was elected. But you can’t try to persuade people with an old-style revolutionary mindset by making reference to colonialist figures such as Churchill or De Gaulle. The circumstances are just too different, anyway. Far better to refer to Deng Xiaoping (which doesn’t mean you are then suddenly a communist!).