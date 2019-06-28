LETTER: Big Business and government choking SMEs

Small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs) cannot absorb the costs of slow-paying clients. While standard payment terms are between 30 and 60 days, some large corporates and government entities take longer than 120 days to pay suppliers. Extended payment terms, used as a strategy by big business to maximise capital, put immense pressure on their small business suppliers, which rely on a steady cash flow to maintain operations.

By creating a line of free credit through their suppliers, big businesses are treating SMEs unfairly. It’s supply chain bullying at its worst. Small business suppliers lack bargaining power when dealing with established businesses and government. Given their size, SMEs cannot afford to ruin these relationships — even when payment is pushed out by as many as four months. Every late payment has a material impact on a small business. Salaries don’t get paid, raw materials can’t be purchased, and fewer new projects can be taken on.

SME owners can take steps to minimise the impact of late payments on their business. These include invoicing promptly, negotiating shorter payment terms with clients and longer terms with suppliers, and using invoice finance to unlock value tied up in unpaid invoices. Small businesses should consider claiming interest and debt recovery costs if clients pay late.

Applying for bank business loans can be a timely process, often taking weeks to approve. And this does not resolve immediate cash flow concerns for SMEs.

Daniel Goldberg

Co-founder, Bridgement