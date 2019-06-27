LETTER: Setting the IFP record straight, again

Gleefully using words such as “defy”, “plotting”, “expose”, “oppose” and “force”, Chris Makhaye and Nce Mkhize paint a façade of disunity in the IFP where none exists (“IFP old guard threatens to defy directive over nominee leader”, June 12).

They claim that I subsequently set the record straight, explaining how Velenkosini Hlabisa was unanimously nominated by our extended national council. Actually, I explained this to Makhaye at length in August 2018. He ignored everything I said and wrote a piece with Mkhize accusing Prince Buthelezi himself of nominating Hlabisa. I corrected this in a letter in August 2018.

Yet in April 2019 Makhaye and Mkhize again claimed that Prince Buthelezi had nominated his successor. Again in a letter to you in April 2019, I set the record straight. Now, for the third time, these lies have been repeated. Is there any point in us setting the record straight again, or will we continue to be ignored in favour of sensational journalism?

There is no directive that only one candidate may stand for the position of president. Nor is there any need to force the reopening of the nomination process. In terms of our constitution, nominations can come from the floor at conference itself. Anyone is free to stand for any leadership position.

It is absolutely malicious to pretend that Prince Buthelezi and some sort of “inner circle” are imposing Hlabisa on our members, when it was our members themselves who unanimously nominated Hlabisa to stand for the presidency.

The so-called “disgruntled party leader” who is quoted is no leader of the IFP, for no leader would say they respect Prince Buthelezi while in the same breath calling him by the derogatory title “chief”.

Mkhuleko Hlengwa, MP

IFP national spokesperson