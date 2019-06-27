LETTER: Bank would be wise to cut rates

Graham Turner, in his eponymous book The Credit Crunch: Housing Bubbles, Globalisation and the Worldwide Economic Crisis describes the debt crisis of the last decade. He also describes Japan’s unsuccessful battle against deflation.

In SA, the government, state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and the consumer are wallowing in debt. Companies on the JSE such as Brait are working to reduce debt from overleveraging acquisitions. At the same time property prices are deflating. The property index continues to fall. Realtors talk of a buyers market. Liquidations are increasing and unemployment mirrors the great depression.

Inflation is down to 4.5%. This is well below the wage increases for unionised workers and even lower than the increase in administered prices. An increase from the agricultural wage of R17 per hour to R20 is an increase of 17%. I suggest this is deflation.

I think Turner would suggest that the SA Reserve Bank reduce interest rates immediately by 500 basis points to avoid a liquidity trap.

John Weinkove

Craighall