LETTER: Wake up, Mr President

Last Thursday I was glued to the TV listening to President Cyril Ramaphosa repeating almost the same words as Martin Luther King (I have a dream!). But big words and grandiose plans don’t attract investments. What does is detailed plans with clear timeframes and milestones for implementation.

Unrealistic dreams of bullet trains criss-crossing the country when we can’t even run the ones we have without constant breakdowns and accidents, and futuristic megacities with skyscrapers, is just talk. Did the president mention anything about where all the required money will come from? Here we are talking about spending trillions when the fiscus doesn’t have enough money to keep SA’s head above water or revive the state-owned enterprises.

And then Ramaphosa had the cheek to tell us that saving Eskom is “our collective responsibility”. Not to mention the reality that the government will have to borrow on international markets at very expensive rates due to SA’s poor credit rating arising from his party’s corruption and mismanagement.

Ramaphosa needs to stop dreaming and face up to the reality confronting our country.

Jean Michel Bouvier

Bryanston