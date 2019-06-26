Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA automotive masterplan must include electric vehicles

It is hard to see how Naacam can achieve 1% of global vehicle output by 2035 without significant investment

26 June 2019 - 05:03
Power hungry: An electric vehicle — still in the minority globally — is charged in Bangkok, Thailand. Picture: REUTERS
Power hungry: An electric vehicle — still in the minority globally — is charged in Bangkok, Thailand. Picture: REUTERS

Business Day reports that the cabinet has adopted the SA automotive masterplan, under which SA will achieve 1% of global vehicle production by 2035 (State must deliver ‘full-scale and focused’ automotive masterplan, June 23).

The Electric Vehicle Outlook 2019 published by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) predicts electric vehicles will make up 57% of all new passenger vehicle sales in 2040. BNEF suggests global sales of conventional internal combustion passenger cars may already have peaked. If so, there will be surplus manufacturing capacity for petrol and diesel-driven vehicles worldwide soon.

It is hard to see how Naacam can achieve its objectives without significant investment in new plants to manufacture electric vehicles with components very unlike those of their petroleum-fuelled predecessors. To date, there has been no mention of this. Besides, local drivers with green intentions will baulk at using Eskom’s coal-derived electrical power to fuel vehicles.

If the government is serious about solving our economic, environmental and employment problems, it needs to take cognisance of what is happening in the wider world of which we are part, and plan realistically.

Brian Paxton
Claremont

US firm aims to power European stadiums with used electric-car batteries

Eaton is in talks with various players and expects the market to grow up to 20 times by 2022
Companies
1 day ago

Electric cars have to make a noise for pedestrian safety

European legislation will ensure cyclists can also hear battery-powered vehicles
Life
2 weeks ago

BMW and JLR to jointly develop electric-car parts

BMW and Jaguar Land Rover, both under pressure to roll out zero-emission vehicles, say the alliance will lower the costs of developing electric cars
Companies
2 weeks ago

Welcome to the world of battery-powered safaris

Your next big five excursion could be battery-powered. Richard Holmes has unearthed the ‘shocking’ details
Life
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Magashule’s counter-revolution? It’s ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
EDITORIAL: There are three sides to Old Mutual ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
Ebrahim Patel’s prescribed assets proposal a walk ...
Opinion
4.
NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket has changed, but not SA
Opinion
5.
NEVA MAKGETLA: SA can’t just ride out its ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

State must deliver ‘full-scale and focused’ automotive masterplan

National

SA seeking its lane in future of car production

Business

Time for SA to move on new automotive technologies

Features / Cover Story

ROB DAVIES: State’s relationship with social partners is critical to building ...

Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.