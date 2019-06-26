LETTER: SA automotive masterplan must include electric vehicles

Business Day reports that the cabinet has adopted the SA automotive masterplan, under which SA will achieve 1% of global vehicle production by 2035 (State must deliver ‘full-scale and focused’ automotive masterplan, June 23).

The Electric Vehicle Outlook 2019 published by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) predicts electric vehicles will make up 57% of all new passenger vehicle sales in 2040. BNEF suggests global sales of conventional internal combustion passenger cars may already have peaked. If so, there will be surplus manufacturing capacity for petrol and diesel-driven vehicles worldwide soon.

It is hard to see how Naacam can achieve its objectives without significant investment in new plants to manufacture electric vehicles with components very unlike those of their petroleum-fuelled predecessors. To date, there has been no mention of this. Besides, local drivers with green intentions will baulk at using Eskom’s coal-derived electrical power to fuel vehicles.

If the government is serious about solving our economic, environmental and employment problems, it needs to take cognisance of what is happening in the wider world of which we are part, and plan realistically.

Brian Paxton

Claremont