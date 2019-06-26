Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa lacks the ability to lead

The president’s vision in his state of the nation address was based on emotional imagery and flights of fancy

26 June 2019 - 05:00
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa stands before delivering his annual State of the Nation address to Parliament in Cape Town on June 20, 2019. Picture: SUMAYA HISHAM / POOL / AFP
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa stands before delivering his annual State of the Nation address to Parliament in Cape Town on June 20, 2019. Picture: SUMAYA HISHAM / POOL / AFP

There are many definitions of leadership, but one that resonates strongly requires a combination of vision, a sense of reality, courage and integrity. Sadly, these did not emerge convincingly from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address.

His vision, expressed as a “dream”, was based on emotional imagery, flights of fancy or at best false optimism intended to divert his audience from the current crisis facing South Africans. It lacked the fundamentals necessary to convert vision into reality. These are credibility, competence, financial resources, political will and broad consensus. They are in short supply in SA right now, and the president should know this. It would have been better to focus on building these foundations before presenting an artist’s impression of his dream.

It is clear from the appointment of some well-known rogues and incompetents as parliamentary committee chairs, the divisive utterances of many ANC MPs and others on the so-called red carpet, and the ambiguity of some of the president’s rhetoric in respect of issues that are evidence of the ANC’s internal dilemmas, that he does not have the required courage to take on the Zuptoids in a determined and convincing way. They arrogantly and openly believe he can still be manipulated, and appear to be doing so.

Ramaphosa promised that he would be president for all the people of SA. He has yet to prove his integrity in this regard and produce hard evidence that he is not just appeasing opposing factions within the party that made him president in the first place.

A vigorous and determined public exhibition of the above-mentioned leadership characteristics would provide Ramaphosa with a level of popular support beyond his wildest dreams.

Dave Gant
Kenilworth

STUART THEOBALD: It will be a new era if Ramaphosa can weld together his micro and macro policies

His master plans retain the developmental state approach, but he needs to get local government to foster the environment for a much bigger small ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Stop ‘delaying and frustrating’ public protector’s probe, says Maimane

The public protector has implicated Cyril Ramaphosa in the Bosasa case, and the DA leader claims the president puts his party before people
National
20 hours ago

Investors balk at Cyril Ramaphosa’s Eskom bailout plan

Additional front-loaded support will mean an increase in sovereign-bond issuance, and pose a risk to SA’s debt path, says Citadel portfolio manager ...
Companies
1 day ago

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Magashule’s counter-revolution? It’s ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
EDITORIAL: There are three sides to Old Mutual ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
Ebrahim Patel’s prescribed assets proposal a walk ...
Opinion
4.
NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket has changed, but not SA
Opinion
5.
NEVA MAKGETLA: SA can’t just ride out its ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

HILARY JOFFE: Sona, yet so far: straight talk but wobbly walk

Opinion

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Goals seem out of reach without solid execution plans

News

State must deliver ‘full-scale and focused’ automotive masterplan

National

Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech shows he is in charge and knows what to do

News

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.