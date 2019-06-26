LETTER: Ramaphosa lacks the ability to lead

There are many definitions of leadership, but one that resonates strongly requires a combination of vision, a sense of reality, courage and integrity. Sadly, these did not emerge convincingly from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address.

His vision, expressed as a “dream”, was based on emotional imagery, flights of fancy or at best false optimism intended to divert his audience from the current crisis facing South Africans. It lacked the fundamentals necessary to convert vision into reality. These are credibility, competence, financial resources, political will and broad consensus. They are in short supply in SA right now, and the president should know this. It would have been better to focus on building these foundations before presenting an artist’s impression of his dream.

It is clear from the appointment of some well-known rogues and incompetents as parliamentary committee chairs, the divisive utterances of many ANC MPs and others on the so-called red carpet, and the ambiguity of some of the president’s rhetoric in respect of issues that are evidence of the ANC’s internal dilemmas, that he does not have the required courage to take on the Zuptoids in a determined and convincing way. They arrogantly and openly believe he can still be manipulated, and appear to be doing so.

Ramaphosa promised that he would be president for all the people of SA. He has yet to prove his integrity in this regard and produce hard evidence that he is not just appeasing opposing factions within the party that made him president in the first place.

A vigorous and determined public exhibition of the above-mentioned leadership characteristics would provide Ramaphosa with a level of popular support beyond his wildest dreams.

Dave Gant

Kenilworth