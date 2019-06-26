LETTER: Illegal Border Crossing Bill must be ‘unstuck’

While the country struggles with porous borders, the Illegal Border Crossing Bill is stuck with the National Council of Provinces. It cannot remain in a state of inertia. Surely, we need to “unstick” it?

The influx is getting out of hand. The national development plan (NDP) estimates that from 2001 to 2007 only 3% of Gauteng’s population growth was due to cross-border migration. We can only imagine the migration of illegal foreigners into other provinces. These migration flows hold municipalities hostage in the planning, budgeting and the delivery of services.

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi concedes that migrants entering the country illegally are a scourge. He laments marriages of convenience perpetrated by our own people and the clergy. Everyone seems to be taking advantage of the border-control lapses to cheat the system.

Morgan Phaahla

Ekurhuleni