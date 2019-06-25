LETTER: Review missed the mark over RW Johnson’s tenets

Hans Pienaar is widely and deservedly respected as a thinking journalist, and one takes his views seriously. But I don’t think his review of RW Johnson’s latest book on SA, Fighting for the Dream, was up to standard (“RW Johnson is fighting for his own dream”, June 20).

Aside from the general thrust of the review, which is generally negative (Pienaar’s concluding statement is “this book will be dated before the first new blossoms of the year”), several of his critical references didn’t reflect Johnson’s purpose and meaning.

For example, with reference to Johnson’s involvement in the IMF, Pienaar says Johnson doesn’t explain “why an IMF loan will make a difference”. Yet a central theme of the book is that the essential problem facing the country is not so much funding as the necessity of structural and policy changes, and Johnson makes a strong case that these will only happen at IMF insistence and, therefore, if SA receives an IMF loan.

Pienaar’s reference to Johnson’s mention of the “De Gaulle option” is incomplete. Johnson doesn’t believe President Cyril Ramaphosa, however well intentioned he may be, can deliver what is required, and it seems Pienaar shares this view.

Johnson’s response to the situation, however, is to suggest that one option open to Ramaphosa is an independent presidency à la Charles de Gaulle and Algeria. Given the momentus problems the country faces, just as in the instance of the IMF, this surely has to be an option.

Pienaar’s review will no doubt generate different reactions to Fighting for the Dream, which clearly is to his credit. But the book is the most persuasive analysis available on where the country is, and what is required if we are to avoid disaster.

I suggest those who are interested read the book for themselves. I think they will even come back to it after “the first new blossoms of the year”!

Denis Worrall

Via e-mail