LETTER: Powerful forces are destroying world peace

Democracy is being abused by a leading Western democracy to bulldoze Brexit through, come hell or high water. The logic and reasoning are mind-boggling: you mislead people to vote for Brexit, get a slim majority for something people did not understand and politicians still do not understand after three years of intense discussions and voting, yet you insist that allowing the people to vote again now that they know more than three years ago will not be democratic!

What an insult to the British electorate. The answer is simple: Brexit is the result of the same conservative populist wave that swept Donald Trump to power, a longing for the “good old days” of exclusivity and narrow nationalism. The new approach is to guarantee exclusivity through isolationism and rigid borders, preventing people who look and believe differently from entering their exclusive enclaves.

Ironically, it is also aimed at people from countries whose human and natural resources were in high demand when Britain was building its empire. Also fitting into this picture is the fact is that Trump favours Brexit and has endorsed his kindred spirit, Boris Johnson, to succeed Theresa May as British prime minister. An interesting aside is of course that Vladimir Putin is also in favour of Brexit and the EU breaking up.

In the meantime, China and Russia are waiting on the sidelines while the old West does its utmost to break up alliances that guaranteed world peace for more than seven decades. The world’s focus and power is increasingly shifting east.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag