LETTER: Portfolio committees must crack on

Well done to Genevieve Quintal for her analysis of the portfolio committee system (“Time for parliament to show it has teeth”, June 21). It should in fact be a powerful oversight mechanism and function as the engine room for future legislation. Unfortunately, these portfolio committees were almost completely destroyed in the fifth parliament by the Zuma administration.

There was some hope that the new chairs of the sixth administration would try to perform what was expected of them, but now we see many are tainted before they even begin. When I had to serve on the labour portfolio committee in the fifth parliament, we spent most of the time listening to the chair ranting and raving, literally shouting at labour department officials. Very little was done and I was forced to descend into the “dust of the fight”.

The reality is that we have 10-million unemployed in SA and the labour portfolio committee could have been used to promote job creation by changing the harsh regulatory environment. This was not done, almost entirely due to the incompetent and captured Zuma leadership. Thankfully, by sheer providence, the then chair resigned from parliament to take up an ambassadorial posting and the next chair was at least compassionate and understood the need to create jobs. Under her leadership we were able to move forward quite quickly and swiftly pushed through substantive changes to the Unemployment Insurance Fund and the Basic Conditions of Employment Act.

I live in hope that the new incumbent, and new minister of employment & labour, will free themselves from the shackles of party political disputes and address SA’s disastrous unemployment problem. We are all in the same boat and all the political parties need to hold hands to ensure that government does not stand in the way of future job creation.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister