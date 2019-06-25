Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Malema cut from same gaudy cloth as Trump

They have the same attitudes to political opponents, the media, women and immigrants

25 June 2019 - 05:00
EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: REUTERS
In the light of the recent twar between SA comedian turned US talk-show host Trevor Noah and Julius Malema's brown shirts, I ask readers if they can spot the difference between Donald Trump and Malema.

Malema expressed a willingness to kill those opposed to then president Jacob Zuma. During his election campaign, Trump promised his supporters he would lock up his presidential opponent, Hillary Clinton.

A few years ago, Malema chased a journalist out of a news conference. Trump did the same to a CNN reporter.

Malema’s EFF see themselves as being in constant battle with the media, while Trump calls the US mainstream media the enemy of the American people.

Remember how Malema talked degradingly about Zuma’s rape accuser, Fezekile Kuzwayo (Khwezi)? Compare this with  Trump being secretly filmed talking about women.

According to Malema, our judiciary is captured when decisions are not in his favour. When this happens to Trump, he calls them “Obama judges”.

Trump prefers immigrants who look like him, preferably from Norway. Malema (and those like him) want Indians and whites to return to India and Europe respectively.

When Trump fires White House staff, he usually refers to them as “stupid” or “useless”. Malema referred to Pravin Gordhan as a “dog” and Trevor Manuel as a nepotist.

Both these “leaders” think they own the political discourse in their countries, but the only difference between them (other than skin colour) is that the one is a sitting president and the other a wannabe.

Derek Abrahams
Via e-mail

