LETTER: Istanbul makes a stand

In his classic work Istanbul: Memories of a City, 2006 Nobel prize winner Orhan Pamuk writes: “In Turkish we have a special tense that allows us to distinguish hearsay from what we have seen with our own eyes.”

The defeat of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s party in the electoral battle for Istanbul seems like hearsay. Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and the people of Istanbul have restored my faith in democracy, proving that guns and intimidation are no match for the will of the people.

Turkey’s founding father, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, is smiling down on the residents of Istanbul for saving his dream.

The world should be concerned about Erdogan’s failed attempt to undermine democracy. As Vaclav Havel said, “because all human suffering concerns every other human being”.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

