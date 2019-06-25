Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Istanbul makes a stand

Guns and intimidation no match for the will of the people

25 June 2019 - 05:00
Republican People's Party candidate for mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu (centre) celebrates with thousands of supporters in Istanbul, Turkey, June 23 2019. Picture: ONUR GUNAL / REPUBLICAN PEOPLE'S PARTY/AFP
In his classic work Istanbul: Memories of a City, 2006 Nobel prize winner Orhan Pamuk writes: “In Turkish we have a special tense that allows us to distinguish hearsay from what we have seen with our own eyes.”

The defeat of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s party in the electoral battle for Istanbul seems like hearsay. Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and the people of Istanbul have restored my faith in democracy, proving that guns and intimidation are no match for the will of the people.

Turkey’s founding father, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, is smiling down on the residents of Istanbul for saving his dream.

The world should be concerned about Erdogan’s failed attempt to undermine democracy. As Vaclav Havel said, “because all human suffering concerns every other human being”.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via e-mail 

