LETTER: Work ethic not all it’s cracked up to be

The survival of our economy now depends on job creation. While in no way underestimating the challenges of creating employment in recessionary conditions where the potential labour pool has received inadequate education, it is also important to understand the social history of work and the implications this may have for our job creation project.

For most of its existence the word “job” has had the derogatory meaning of “petty, piddling work” of a piece nature, certainly not on the same level as a trade or profession. If the jobs we wish to create are going to be “meaningful” in terms of personal growth and compensation, we must understand that we have moved from economics to theology.

In classical times hard, physical work was for slaves. Early Christianity saw work as a penance. Indeed, the word “job” may be derived from the biblical Job, whose name means the penitent one. The sense of hard work being “good” in that it could add to God’s creation is first found circa 500AD, in the monastic Rule of St Benedict.

This idea was then expanded in the works of the Reformation’s Martin Luther and John Calvin until it became known as the still powerfully motivating “work ethic”. It was then spread by the Northern European colonisations to the rest of the globe, partially to create further glories to God in the heathen wilderness.

As the indigenous peoples of Africa subscribed to different ideas about work, the colonists called them lazy and introduced hut and poll taxes to force them into their cash economy. This intensified when large-scale mining began in the 1860s. As it has taken 500 years to partially programme a generalised Western culture with the work ethic that is so critical to creating productive workers, it should not surprise if this approach to work is lacking among Africans, especially as their family unit was in effect destroyed by early mining practices and the current educational system fails to reinforce it.

But there is another snake in the garden. As global warming intensifies and man-made material plastic kills marine life, it is dawning on the young that the work ethic, far from being an accepted good, may actually be killing the planet. This has resulted in growing levels of mental confusion that must be explored if humanity is to find an alternative “ethic”. South Africans should now think hard about doubling down on the work ethic to produce technological solutions for global warming that may, in fact, only result in making the situation worse.

James Cunningham

Camps Bay