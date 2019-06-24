LETTER: State needs a clear jobs programme

It is clear that as a country we have moved five steps forward and 10 steps back, mostly because of corruption and lack of capacity among some public servants to deliver services to the people.

President Cyril Ramaphosa correctly pointed out in his state of the nation address that we need to build a capable, ethical developmental state if we are to change this country for the better. We need to work together as a nation, but this will only be possible if our government comes up with a clear programme to create more jobs. Expanded public works programme jobs are not real jobs; they are not assisting young people at all. They take them two steps forward and three steps back.

The national government must also investigate the Mpumalanga government, which has not employed people on a permanent basis for the past five years. Graduates have been working as interns. We can do better if we intensify the fight against crime, since a safer environment is more conducive to foreign investment.

Tom Mhlanga

Braamfontein