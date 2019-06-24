LETTER: Jobs plan does not add up

The 2019 state of the nation address included some clues as to the future of the SA unemployment rate. President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke of implementing the national development plan, which will lead to 2-million youth jobs, and the R840bn private sector investment pledges that will lead to 155,000 jobs over the next five years.

However, the unemployed and discouraged work seekers currently total more than 9-million, and there are more than 1-million children likely to finish school in each of the next 10 years. This means that if the president’s employment plans come to fruition — and those of previous state of the nation address have not in the past — the number of unemployed (and discouraged work seekers) is still likely to double over the next decade.

It doesn’t take a data analytics expert to join these dots. Julius Malema commented on this in an interview straight after the address. What will happen when the 10-million soon to be unemployed or discouraged work seekers realise that their future is so very bleak?

Greg Becker

Via e-mail