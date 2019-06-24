Opinion / Letters

LETTER: High-speed rail a winner

The funds that would otherwise be spent bailing out SAA could be used to cover the cost of such a rail system

24 June 2019 - 05:02
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
High-speed rail links between our major cities is a proposal I have put to the government before based on Taiwan’s exceptional high-speed rail system, which has replaced air travel within Taiwan completely at a fraction of the cost.

The funds that would otherwise be spent bailing out SAA could be used to cover the cost of such a rail system, starting with Johannesburg-Durban and then Johannesburg–Bloemfontein–Cape Town.

The president is absolutely correct; it would also stimulate the economy via government spending and have a multiplier effect, provided it is done correctly and without union trouble and corruption.

Building a new city is not as much of a dream as all the opposition suggests, provided it is not positioned by the government. The priorities must be service delivery, security of tenure, development of agriculture and markets and infrastructure in rural areas so that the flood of people to urban areas can be tempered.

Barry Gould
Durban

