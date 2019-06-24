LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa should have exorcised the ghosts

As predicted, the state of the nation address turned out to be nothing more than the dreams of a president hoping to give the nation some hope. But sadly, with the spooks of Jacob Zuma still lurking in the halls of power, dreams will soon be replaced with nightmares of ongoing corruption, crime and incompetence. How can vital decisions be made that affect the country under these circumstances, and with crooks chairing the parliamentary committees?

No, President Cyril Ramaphosa should have exorcised the ghosts when he had the opportunity. His dreams (and those of the nation) would have had more chance of coming to fruition. Perhaps he is still hoping the various commissions of inquiry and prosecuting authority will ultimately do the job for him.

More pipe dreams, I’m afraid. And in the interim, the country plunges over the abyss into bankruptcy and hopelessness.

Cliff Buchler

George