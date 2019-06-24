Opinion / Letters

LETTER: All South Africans have to come to the table

We cannot leave it to the president or government alone to sort out all the problems

24 June 2019 - 05:04
Picture: THE HERALD/MIKE HOLMES
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address was, overall, a good mixture of realism and optimism. But it can be nothing more than a broad roadmap, especially in a diverse country like SA.

The details will be presented in the individual budget speeches. Now all South Africans have to come to the table. We cannot leave it to the president or government alone.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

