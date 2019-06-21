Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Missing diplomats

SA’s incompetent ambassadors are a reflection of our confused foreign policies

21 June 2019 - 05:00
A South African flag on the Donkin Reserve. Picture: THE HERALD/MIKE HOLMES
A South African flag on the Donkin Reserve. Picture: THE HERALD/MIKE HOLMES

Reading about SA’s ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela, being “missing in action” after her controversial tweets went viral, I don’t know whether to laugh or cry.

If the department of international relations & co-operation cannot trace one of its senior employees — none other than an ambassador — one can only imagine what is happening around the world with low-level employees. Where are they daily, what are they doing and how hard are they working?

What a lame excuse from spokesman Clayton Monyela to say that his attempts to trace her were unsuccessful. Small wonder our foreign policy has gone out of the window in the past few years, with senior civil servants doing and saying whatever pleases them or comes to mind, contradicting central government.

As we have found out previously, many of our supposed diplomats are not even vetted properly — like the ambassador to Singapore who had to spend time in a US prison for drug offences and so many others who have been exposed as entirely unsuited to their posts.

Jean Michel Bouvier
Bryanston

A bad week for Zindzi Mandela

SA’s ambassador to Denmark, hit out at “white cowards and shivering land thieves” in a series of tweets that had the international relations ...
News & Fox
1 day ago

Ramaphosa’s vision needs to be wider than just attracting foreign investment

Unless the government regulates the economy effectively, it will generate growth that accrues disproportionately to those with wealth and power
Opinion
1 day ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Five priorities for the president’s address

Ramaphosa needs to urgently resolve issues related to SOEs, youth employment, the Reserve Bank, telecoms and foreign policy
Opinion
2 days ago

Most read

1.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: An education system that ...
Opinion / Between the Chains
2.
PETER BRUCE: Be dull, Mr President, avoid new ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Is the EFF the weakest it has ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: SABC crisis a result of state meddling
Opinion / Editorials
5.
Ramaphosa’s vision needs to be wider than just ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.