LETTER: Missing diplomats

Reading about SA’s ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela, being “missing in action” after her controversial tweets went viral, I don’t know whether to laugh or cry.

If the department of international relations & co-operation cannot trace one of its senior employees — none other than an ambassador — one can only imagine what is happening around the world with low-level employees. Where are they daily, what are they doing and how hard are they working?

What a lame excuse from spokesman Clayton Monyela to say that his attempts to trace her were unsuccessful. Small wonder our foreign policy has gone out of the window in the past few years, with senior civil servants doing and saying whatever pleases them or comes to mind, contradicting central government.

As we have found out previously, many of our supposed diplomats are not even vetted properly — like the ambassador to Singapore who had to spend time in a US prison for drug offences and so many others who have been exposed as entirely unsuited to their posts.

Jean Michel Bouvier

Bryanston