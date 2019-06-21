LETTER: Ideology vs pragmatism in Ramaphosa’s Sona

The choice confronting the ANC — and, accordingly, SA — is between the racial ideology of the national democratic revolution on the one hand, and the much more pragmatic approach of the national development plan (NDP) on the other.

For the FW De Klerk Foundation the most significant elements in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation speech (Sona) were:

A strong reaffirmation of the NDP and a new determination to place it “at the centre of our national effort, to make it alive, to make it part of the lived experience of the South African people”.

An unambiguous reaffirmation of the Reserve Bank’s constitutional role to protect the value of the rand in the interest of balanced and sustainable growth. and

A brief reference to the core question of land reform with a renewed commitment to “accelerated land reform in rural and urban areas” and, significantly, “a clear property rights regime” — as well as an announcement that the Cabinet will soon consider the report of the presidential advisory panel on land reform and agriculture.

A reversion to the NDP as the foundation of government policy might also be good politics. The Institute of Race Relations’ recent opinion survey has indicated that there is substantial majority support for pragmatic — rather than ideological — approaches to solving national problems.

Support for ideological solutions now comes primarily from those who have benefited — or hope to benefit — from the special privileges that ideologies usually bestow: the trade unions; some parts of the political/bureaucratic class; and the disaffected and radicalised youth of the emerging middle class.

The president’s description of the role of the state was broadly in accord with the precepts of the NDP “as an enabler that provides basic services and critical infrastructure; a regulator that sets rules that creates equitable opportunities for all players; and a redistributor that ensures that the most vulnerable in society are protected and given a chance to live up to their full potential.”

Dave Steward, chair, FW de Klerk Foundation