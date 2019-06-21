Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Educate farm youths on Extension of Security of Tenure Act

The act is an important tool which young people residing on farms can use when facing eviction

21 June 2019 - 05:03
Farm workers are seen working the fields. Picture: ALON SKUY
Farm workers are seen working the fields. Picture: ALON SKUY

I was encouraged to see Thoko Didiza being reappointed to lead the department of agriculture & land reform. The president said during his first state of the nation address that the agricultural industry has the potential to create jobs and increase revenue, which would lead to the eradication of poverty.

Without diverting attention from land redistribution, the department is steadfast in improving the lives of farm dwellers and labour tenants through legislation such as the Extension of Security of Tenure Act. This is used by the department as a shield to protect farm occupiers and farm workers by educating them about their rights and responsibilities when facing eviction by landowners.

Through the act, the department is able to arbitrate on behalf of distressed families seeking access to the burial sites of family members on farms that are privately owned. As we celebrate youth month, I will be glad if the department can target young people residing on farms with its outreach programmes by informing them about the legislation, so that they can be empowered.

This will enable them to fend for themselves and uphold their families’ dignity when facing eviction. Educating the youth on farms echoes former president Nelson Mandela’s stance that “education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world”.

Rankepile Khomo
Duduza

The KZN drought in one word: ‘devastating’

Rural, community farmers in the province are desperate for water, as are their livestock and crops
National
2 weeks ago

How imports threaten survival of SA’s small chicken farmers

SA Poultry Association says half of small chicken farmers have gone out of business in the past six months due to imports from the EU and Brazil
Economy
1 month ago

US urges more transparency on land reform in SA

Visiting  deputy secretary of state John Sullivan says there is 'misinformation' in Washington
National
3 months ago

Ramaphosa said ‘sweet nothing’ about scary state of sugar sector

SA Cane Growers’ Association Graeme Stainbank, warns that without state support, thousands of jobs in the sugar sector are at risk
National
4 months ago

Most read

1.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: An education system that ...
Opinion / Between the Chains
2.
PETER BRUCE: Be dull, Mr President, avoid new ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Is the EFF the weakest it has ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: SABC crisis a result of state meddling
Opinion / Editorials
5.
Ramaphosa’s vision needs to be wider than just ...
Opinion

Related Articles

The Saudi prince’s SA stash

Features

Government should focus on small businesses to cut inequality

Opinion

Drought-hit farmers in bitter battle over water rights

National

Farmers seek R3bn in drought emergency

Business

What the rise of JoJo tanks means for entrepreneurship in SA

Features / Cover Story

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.