LETTER: Educate farm youths on Extension of Security of Tenure Act

I was encouraged to see Thoko Didiza being reappointed to lead the department of agriculture & land reform. The president said during his first state of the nation address that the agricultural industry has the potential to create jobs and increase revenue, which would lead to the eradication of poverty.

Without diverting attention from land redistribution, the department is steadfast in improving the lives of farm dwellers and labour tenants through legislation such as the Extension of Security of Tenure Act. This is used by the department as a shield to protect farm occupiers and farm workers by educating them about their rights and responsibilities when facing eviction by landowners.

Through the act, the department is able to arbitrate on behalf of distressed families seeking access to the burial sites of family members on farms that are privately owned. As we celebrate youth month, I will be glad if the department can target young people residing on farms with its outreach programmes by informing them about the legislation, so that they can be empowered.

This will enable them to fend for themselves and uphold their families’ dignity when facing eviction. Educating the youth on farms echoes former president Nelson Mandela’s stance that “education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world”.

Rankepile Khomo

Duduza