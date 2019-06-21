Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Check your sums

Figures in Steinhoff report do not add up as about R1.5bn is not accounted for

21 June 2019 - 05:03
Steinhoff. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ann Crotty’s front page article on Steinhoff did not add up (As Steinhoff fights to stay afloat, auditors get R2bn, June 20).

The first two paragraphs asserted that Steinhoff “auditors and advisers” got R2bn in 2018 (not just the auditors, as in the headline) but it then listed only two amounts representing less than a quarter of that amount (one converted from euros to rand, one not). It proceeded to conflate these amounts with the no doubt egregious payments to Steinhoff executives.

So the missing R1,5bn was not deemed worthy of mention or explanation. I assume part of this was the PWC review. This was vital work and in no way analogous to the remuneration gouging of executives. Come on, you can do better than this.

Mike Spicer
Constantia 

