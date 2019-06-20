Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Why no inquiry into Molefe’s payout?

The public protector should look into the case of Brian Molefe, who was given a huge pension by Eskom at the age of 50

20 June 2019 - 05:00
Brian Molefe. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
I have a question for our “esteemed” public protector: why doesn’t she investigate former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe, who in less than two years in that position went on pension, with the blessings of the Eskom board, at the age of 50, and was given a pension payment of R30m? Why does she not investigate the board members, especially chair Ben Ngubane, who were responsible for the pension payment?

Instead, this “grave digger” goes for a long-dead case involving Pravin Gordhan that was laid to rest 10 years ago by the  Nugent commission, the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority. They all found nothing illegal.

We can guess the answers to these questions: heh, heh, heh!

Jean Michel Bouvier
Bryanston

