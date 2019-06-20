LETTER: Why no inquiry into Molefe’s payout?

I have a question for our “esteemed” public protector: why doesn’t she investigate former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe, who in less than two years in that position went on pension, with the blessings of the Eskom board, at the age of 50, and was given a pension payment of R30m? Why does she not investigate the board members, especially chair Ben Ngubane, who were responsible for the pension payment?

Instead, this “grave digger” goes for a long-dead case involving Pravin Gordhan that was laid to rest 10 years ago by the Nugent commission, the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority. They all found nothing illegal.

We can guess the answers to these questions: heh, heh, heh!

Jean Michel Bouvier

Bryanston