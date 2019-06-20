Opinion / Letters

LETTER: We need the how, not the why from Ramaphosa

What the president says is less important than what he does

It doesn’t matter what President Cyril Ramaphosa says in his state of the nation address; it matters what he does.

The president has made some changes and hinted at more improvements to come, but it really is just a drop in the ocean when compared to the size of the challenges faced. We can all make promises, but what we really need is action and accountability.

Considering the scope of SA’s problems, the changes that have been made so far add up to mere tinkering. I will be watching this speech this evening hoping for clarity and detail on how and when things will really start to change, rather than more rhetoric about why things must change.

Steven Nathan
10X Investments

