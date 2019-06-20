Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA hands Busisiwe Mkhwebane a weapon

Did the party consider the consequences of asking the public protector to investigate the president?

20 June 2019 - 05:00
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: SUPPLIED
Did the DA consider the consequences of asking the public protector to investigate the president in the matter of his son and Bosasa? In its hurry to score a meaningless point did it not see the contradiction in asking for a judgment from an individual it had already declared to have no credibility?

Now it faces two outcomes, neither of which is attractive or useful to it. One, the public protector finds against the president and, notwithstanding the inevitable application to review, hands a weapon to the Zuma/EFF faction and makes it difficult for the DA to claim she is unfit to hold office, having endorsed her finding.

Two, the public protector finds in favour of the president, in which case she can use that finding to defend herself against the accusation that she has an agenda of working for the president’s opponents.

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town 

