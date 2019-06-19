LETTER: Time to forgive Seth Nthai

The recent readmission of Seth Nthai as an advocate has upset the General Council of the Bar, Johannesburg and Pretoria societies of advocates and the Legal Practice Council, some of which are appealing against his readmission to the bar. Their attitude is that he is not a fit and proper person to be readmitted because he was involved in a bribery scandal in 2010.

Despite Nthai’s remorse, detailed in his application for readmission before the high court in Limpopo, Nthai accepted that his “unethical conduct betrayed the confidence and trust placed upon him by the government of this country”. Although Nthai received no oney from the attempted bribe, he apologised “extravagantly” (the judges’ words) and was supported in his application by eminent human rights lawyer George Bizos, who confirmed his suitability for readmission in an affidavit.

Judges Makgabo and Mabuse were persuaded by the fact that Nthai had undergone a metamorphosis and was unlikely to reoffend. They also accepted his contrition and apologies.

It is almost 10 years since the bribe was solicited by Nthai and more than six years since he was removed from the roll of advocates. Given that his conduct was deplorable 10 years ago and he has expressed remorse for his actions, surely the organisations concerned ought to accept that Nthai is a reformed individual whose remorse has been accepted by two judges of the high court?

Or is he supposed to be condemned and suffer for the rest of his life for an aberration that occurred many years ago? Desmond Tutu, a man of the cloth, once said: “Without forgiveness, there is no future.”

Nathan Cheiman, Northcliff