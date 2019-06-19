LETTER: Sanral blows its own trumpet

Sanral is at it again — using taxpayer funds for a self-congratulatory PR campaign telling us how wonderful and important they are to us, the taxpayers. What a waste.

Furthermore, if only the examples of their true successes were highlighted in perspective. The William Nicol interchange — which is featured in the campaign — like the Rivonia interchange, are textbook examples of how not to design and manage traffic flow to minimise the daily disruption and economic cost to commuters.

Surprisingly, what Sanral has done well is on show in Durban at Umhlanga and Umgeni Road — well-designed intersections co-ordinated with municipal roads — but with nowhere near the traffic volumes of Johannesburg. Another example of a serious misallocation of public funds and management priorities.

Ian W Buchanan

Riverclub