Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Sanral blows its own trumpet

Agency spends more tax funds on self-congratulation

19 June 2019 - 05:00
Picture: MOTOR NEWS
Picture: MOTOR NEWS

Sanral is at it again — using taxpayer funds for a self-congratulatory PR campaign telling us how wonderful and important they are to us, the taxpayers. What a waste.

Furthermore, if only the examples of their true successes were highlighted in perspective. The William Nicol interchange — which is featured in the campaign — like the Rivonia interchange, are textbook examples of how not to design and manage traffic flow to minimise the daily disruption and economic cost to commuters.

Surprisingly, what Sanral has done well is on show in Durban at Umhlanga and Umgeni Road — well-designed intersections co-ordinated with municipal roads — but with nowhere near the traffic volumes of Johannesburg. Another example of a serious misallocation of public funds and management priorities.

Ian W Buchanan
Riverclub

LETTER: No guns at Wild Coast protest

The N2 Wild Coast Road is a national strategic infrastructure project and part of the National Development Plan
Opinion
3 weeks ago

LETTER: E-toll burden should be shouldered by all, not just Gauteng

Nobody can doubt that Sanral’s refusal to disclose full details of the beneficiaries of the e-toll system is because those arrangements are void
Opinion
7 months ago

LETTER: Sanral issuing tenders

More than 50 have been issued since July and Sanral is confident we will soon erase the backlog
Opinion
9 months ago

LETTER: Apologies to Sanral

Trevor Manuel: I had meant to include the Passenger Rail Agency of SA, as I now do, and sincerely apologise to Sanral for the error
Opinion
1 year ago

Most read

1.
MMUSI MAIMANE: Where the DA rules, 15-million ...
Opinion
2.
PETER BRUCE: A lifeboat for the revolutionaries
Opinion / Bruce's List
3.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Time to flush out the Ace
Opinion / Between the Chains
4.
An SOE is not a private business and cannot be ...
Opinion
5.
LETTER: Visa decisions shoot SA in the foot
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

SAA begging for R4bn — is it worth keeping it afloat?

Business

JOHN DLUDLU: SOEs have again become a slaughterhouse for black executives

Opinion / Columnists

LETTER: Tito Mboweni on the right track

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Older people have much to offer employers

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: We watch while SA implodes

Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.