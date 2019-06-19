LETTER: Echoes of June 76

Shocked parents in Soweto told me after the riots of 1976: “We did not want these riots, but our children are telling us that we always told them to wait because things will change, but since nothing is changing we are now taking over.”

The above words aimed at the NP government, which was out of touch with the real needs of the people, are now echoing in the ears of the ANC government, which has also lost touch with the real needs of the people.

In 1976, the youth who had no voice in the chambers of power and felt that nobody listened to their grievances, ranging from the enforcement of Afrikaans in their schools to the impact of apartheid in their daily lives, reverted to burning and looting in desperation. I warned at the time that we were creating a culture that would come back to haunt us. That warning now echoes in the action of desperate people who feel that their needs are not attended to.

Sadly, we also see examples of the youth globally being forced to take up the gauntlet where their leaders are failing them in various fields. I salute the youth of 1976, and those in other parts of the world, who did not have the luxury of a carefree youth but had to take up responsibilities far beyond their age because of their leaders failing them. When will we ever learn?

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag