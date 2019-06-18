Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Zuma era makes you cry

18 June 2019 - 05:02
Jacob Zuma. Picture: SIMON MATHEBULA
Jacob Zuma. Picture: SIMON MATHEBULA

Quite a few of your writers as well as a number of readers, for example Morgan Phaahla, continuously attack the high-growth, low-employment period during the Mbeki and Manuel era (Analyse options for Reserve Bank, June 10).

First, it is very easy to criticise when you were either not there or just idling on the sidelines. Further, with these gentlemen at the helm we had a relatively clean and efficient government, very low debt as a percentage of GDP, investment status and a surplus on the national budget, while most importantly we the citizens of this country were all (to some degree) pulling in the same direction to rebuild this country after the apartheid years.

Compare the abovementioned scenario with the Jacob Zuma era and it is enough to start writing a sequel to Cry the Beloved Country

Under both Mbeki and Zuma regimes no real growth in employment took place.

But whereas Mbeki was given a bankrupt apartheid economy, Zuma flushed all our hard work down the toilet. According to some of his loyalists, increasing the social grants to millions more is the one positive aspect of his rule. I do not think that required any special skill, hence it would be wiser to focus our attention (like the many commissions) on what went wrong during the Zuma era.

Derek Abrahams
Via e-mail

