LETTER: Visitors, Mr President?

Unless repudiated by the president, Zindzi Mandela’s outburst can be taken as representing the view of the ANC, namely that whites are visitors in this country. Blacks were also called visitors (temporary sojourners) by Hendrik Verwoerd in terms of his apartheid policy.

Is the ANC then an apartheid state? Apartheid pre-1994 held that blacks did not belong in SA. The view projected to the world by our ambassador to Denmark is that whites don’t belong. Will President Cyril Ramaphosa take a stand?

Willem Cronje

Via e-mail