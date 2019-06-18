Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Visitors, Mr President?

18 June 2019 - 05:02
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ

Unless repudiated by the president, Zindzi Mandela’s outburst can be taken as representing the view of the ANC, namely that whites are visitors in this country. Blacks were also called visitors (temporary sojourners) by Hendrik Verwoerd in terms of his apartheid policy.

Is the ANC then an apartheid state? Apartheid pre-1994 held that blacks did not belong in SA. The view projected to the world by our ambassador to Denmark is that whites don’t belong. Will President Cyril Ramaphosa take a stand? 

Willem Cronje
Via e-mail 

LETTER: Iqbal Survé’s racism is shocking

Shocking racism from Iqbal Surve
Opinion
2 months ago

LETTER: Slip of the tongue?

President's comment about whites during apartheid years sounds insulting
Opinion
3 months ago

LETTER: Whitewashing of Julius Malema unacceptable

It's unacceptable that Anthony Butler is on the verge of justifying Malema's tactics
Opinion
3 months ago

Most read

1.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Time to flush out the Ace
Opinion / Between the Chains
2.
LETTER: Visa decisions shoot SA in the foot
Opinion / Letters
3.
PETER BRUCE: Magashule’s Reserve Bank blip fails ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: Why won’t Cyril play his Ace?
Opinion / Home & Abroad
5.
MMUSI MAIMANE: Where the DA rules, 15-million ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Selfe can come back into the fold

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Rather strengthen Ramaphosa than score cheap points off him

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Halting freeloading frenzy

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Where business can play a role

Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.