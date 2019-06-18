LETTER: Join the dots to Magashule

Al Capone, the 1930s mobster from Chicago, could not be prosecuted on murder and racketeering charges but was eventually convicted of tax evasion and jailed. This led to Capone’s downfall and ultimate death in prison.

Ace Magashule seems to be on a similar path. The ANC’s national executive committee is investigating him for his role in instigating the formation of the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

Last year, the Sunday Times published a photograph of Magashule apparently plotting with Jacob Zuma at a well-known hotel in Durban. At the time, Magashule side-stepped the rumours of his close relationship with the former president by denying the reports emphatically and even suggesting sinister forces were behind those stories.

Now, it appears that the dots can be connected. Aside from “Mr Ten Percent” evading justice in the Estina dairy saga, it appears a purportedly inconsequential matter such as a meeting with Zuma, together with allegations of his alleged role in the formation of an opposition party to the ANC, may result in his final exit from the ANC.

As Capone was undone, so too it seems the ATM may be Magashule’s ruin.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff